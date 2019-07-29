Memorial set for longtime lobbyist in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A memorial service will be held Aug. 10 in Jacksonville for Paul Sanford, a longtime lobbyist who died this month at age 78.

The service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Aug. 10 at St. Paul Catholic Church in the Riverside area of Jacksonville, according to an obituary posted on the Tallahassee Democrat newspaper website.

A reception will follow at 5 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency on East Coastline Drive in Jacksonville. Sanford, who died July 17, was a prominent insurance lobbyist and continued to represent clients during this spring’s legislative session.

Among those clients were the American Council of Life Insurers, Florida Blue and the Florida Insurance Council.

News Service of Florida