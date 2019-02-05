Men spending more than women for Valentine's Day

Americans plan to spend more than their significant others expect them to for Valentine’s Day.

Men plan to spend almost 2 1/2 times what their significant others expect from them.

A Lending Tree survey found men plan to spend an average of $95 for Valentine's Day. That's more than double the $41 that women plan to spend, on average.

Those who are engaged plan to spend the most on average, at $92. People in the dating stage plan to spend $88, and married people plan on spending $57.

Forty-one percent are looking forward to Valentine's Day, while another 5 percent are dreading it, but most don't care one way or the other.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.