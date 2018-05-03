Miami police officer recorded kicking suspect in head

MIAMI - A Miami police officer has been relieved of duty after video surfaced showing the officer kick a suspect in the head, WPLG reports.

After posted on Facebook, the video went viral.

The post reads: "So city of Miami getting too reckless. He was down already. Didn't have to kick him! I will not let this go unnoticed. He was not resisting arrest he got on his knees and put his hands on his head. He WILLINGLY LAID DOWN. That ******* kick was uncalled for!!"

An 'update' was later added.

"Update: officer was suspended from line of duty and city of miami clearly see a violation!!!"

WPLG reports Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina announced the decision to relieve the officer of duty through a statement on Thursday.

"The city of Miami Police Department received a video on an incident involving one of my officers," said Colina. "The video depicts a clear violation of policy. The officer has been relieved of duty and the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office has been contacted."

WJXT / WPLG