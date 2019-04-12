Michael Haim's trial hinges on jury's interpretation of 'reasonable doubt'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Assistant State Mac Heavener told a jury Friday that the prosecution has proven that Michael Haim killed his wife 26 years ago, adding, "(He) shouldn't benefit from doing such a good job of burying (her) that she wasn't found until a quarter-century later."



Haim's defense attorney, Tom Fallis, countered.



"Michael Haim is not guilty, not because I say he's not, but because that's what the law is in this case (says)," Fallis said. "You will find a lot of reasonable doubt in this case."

WATCH: Gavel-to-gavel coverage of trial

Both sides urged the four men and four women hearing the case to use common sense in deciding if Haim is guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his 23-year-old wife, Bonnie.

Over the last four days, the jury has heard from their now-adult son, Aaron Fraser, who was 3½ years old when his mother disappeared. At the time he told a child welfare worker, “Daddy shot Mommy," according to a 2015 arrest affidavit.

Fraser testified Tuesday about digging up his mother's skull 21 years later while fixing up his boyhood home that he had been awarded in a wrongful death lawsuit against his father.

“I picked up the coconut object, and it ended up being the top portion of her skull,” he said in court Tuesday.

DNA tests confirmed the remains were those of Bonnie Haim and a medical examiner concluded she died from a homicide “by unspecified means,” according to the affidavit.

A spent shell casing found where Bonnie Haim was buried was the same type of caliber as a rifle that Haim owned, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit that led to Haim's arrest in 2015, he was abusive to his wife and she had made plans to move into an apartment with their son while he was away on a trip. She had secretly opened a bank account, and when Haim found out about it and made her close it, she started giving money to a trusted friend to hold for her.

Haim, 53, testified Thursday about the night his wife disappeared and that he thought she had gone to her mother's house until he went by there three hours later but didn't find her car. He didn't call police, who learned about Bonnie Haim's disappearance when a maintenance worker reported finding her purse in a dumpster of an airport hotel.

"I loved my wife. I would never hurt my wife," Haim told the court just before the defense rested its case.

News4Jax has streamed the trial all week and will continue Friday until the jury returns the verdict.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.