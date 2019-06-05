News

Michaels offering free craft projects for kids all week

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - School's out for summer... but now what will keep the kids entertained? 

We may have a solution! 

More Headlines

Michaels is offering free craft projects for kids all week. 

"Join us in store for a new event each day, inspired by backyard discoveries," the website said

Classes are free and include all craft supplies, but you'll need to sign up online to secure a spot. 

Schedule for the rest of the week: 

  • Wednesday, June 5, 4 to 6 p.m.: Butterfly puppet garden
  • Thursday, June 6, 4 to 6 p.m.: Bug-catcher jar
  • Friday, June 7, 4 to 6 p.m.: Painted rock bugs 

Click here for more information.

Click here to find a Michaels near you. 

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.