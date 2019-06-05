Michaels offering free craft projects for kids all week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - School's out for summer... but now what will keep the kids entertained?
We may have a solution!
Michaels is offering free craft projects for kids all week.
"Join us in store for a new event each day, inspired by backyard discoveries," the website said.
Classes are free and include all craft supplies, but you'll need to sign up online to secure a spot.
Schedule for the rest of the week:
- Wednesday, June 5, 4 to 6 p.m.: Butterfly puppet garden
- Thursday, June 6, 4 to 6 p.m.: Bug-catcher jar
- Friday, June 7, 4 to 6 p.m.: Painted rock bugs
