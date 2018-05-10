Michigan girl taking food to homeless struck by car, dies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Police say an 8-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a roadway in western Michigan to feed homeless people in a park.

The crash happened Tuesday night near a bridge over the Grand River in Grand Rapids. Officers who responded found Nevaeh Alston unconscious in the roadway. She was taken to a hospital, where police say she died.

Relatives say Nevaeh, who was with her mother, was carrying fresh fruit. Her uncle was across the street.

Nevaeh was a student at Kent Hills Elementary School. Principal Benjamin Rogers says in a letter to parents that she would be “greatly missed.”

Police say the driver of the vehicle is a Grand Rapids resident and neither alcohol nor speed appeared to be a factor.

A Gofundme page has been set up to help the family with funeral costs, burial costs, and more.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.