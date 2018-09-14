Michigan teens go viral after taking hilarious student ID photos

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - It's apparently a senior tradition at North Farmington High School in Michigan, and the 2019 seniors have outdone it.

The students posed as their favorite TV and movie characters for their student ID photos. Some even posing as Vine stars.

This year, the class of 2019 carried on the tradition and stepped it up even more. The hilarious photos have gone viral on Twitter, catching the eyes of youngsters around the world.

Here are some of the best student ID photos you will see all year:



“WELCOME TO GOOD BURGER HOME OF THE GOOD BURGER” 🍔🍟#NFID19 pic.twitter.com/rG4ZSLzslm — Justin Mayes®🎒 (@justinmayz) September 13, 2018

Saving money on insurance is simple, you just gotta go with the FLO! #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/3IL0BzBMxr — Alli Van (@Alli_Van1) September 13, 2018

everybody with their boo right now and im like... #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/V21qfZZpt8 — nyah smith (@nyah_108) September 13, 2018

When you scam your way into senior year #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/ncIm7Hhr5Q — Cece (@__mommacee) September 13, 2018

“my momma said i can’t spinanight cuz you got roaches” #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/7DL5ITti1y — kstaff (@kastafford1230) September 13, 2018

I want to still be me when I wake up one fine morning and have breakfast at tiffany’s #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/HDZARU8E8B — alexa hall (@alexa_hallx) September 13, 2018

Believe it or not I did have hair at some point in my life! #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/FiXVNMTjTS — Maryan (@MKashat_) September 13, 2018

Ruff, ruff! *quietly panting with fear when thinking about college* #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/2JtWtBgjoA — Grace Dwyer (@twcircut) September 13, 2018

“I am the most dangerous unarmed woman in the world.” -Ronda Rousey #NFID19 @Rondarousey pic.twitter.com/W3m1sIidDu — Olivia Miller (@OliviaaMillerr5) September 13, 2018

#NFID19 Hi. I’m Elle woods and this is Bruiser Woods pic.twitter.com/JGNIqy7QJ5 — Alexis Vlada🇷🇺 (@__alexisk__) September 13, 2018

THEY CALL IT SCRANTON

WHATTT

THE ELECTRIC CITY!!! #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/rboaiZA7dD — Serena Senawi (@serena_senawi) September 13, 2018

Yeah. I call it “my I have no future so what’s the point” look #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/p8dkyFlRwR — Molly Deighton (@Molly_deighton) September 13, 2018

This has to be the coolest High School class ever.

Waiter: what is your real name? The dictator: ladis.

Waiter: ladis what? The dictator: ladis Washirum #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/maZuYqBNV6 — Mannan (@MannanDhillon12) September 13, 2018

“i don’t just twerk and lick stuff, i sing a little too” #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/k9ltpUS4xA — bela (@belatibus) September 13, 2018

“ I see a narcissistic sociopath that’s in over his head”. #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/LMTumiQmkq — mayuri (@candagaddala) September 13, 2018

“The way he just said it to me was kind of douchebaggy.” #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/GcICnIm9pl — SelenaShaba (@selenashaba) September 13, 2018

“There will be enough women on the Supreme Court when there are 9” -Notorious RBG #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/8y2FdBQipm — ɹɐɥnbɹɐℲ ɐʌ∀ (@ava_farquhar) September 13, 2018

So what I’m crazy the best people are #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/oZYuExqGW9 — Chloe (@chloekir) September 13, 2018

“And if you try to stop my seaweed, I’ll call Mr. Greene” #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/3q9ObnbrAM — bschaefs (@bebeschaefs) September 13, 2018

Had the Stapler in Jello then it all went downhill. But you can't beat the Best Schrute #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/aIjWZ4f7Sv — Jake (@Inferngrape) September 13, 2018

To see more, just search the hashtag "#NFID19" in Twitter.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.