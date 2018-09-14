News

Michigan teens go viral after taking hilarious student ID photos

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - It's apparently a senior tradition at North Farmington High School in Michigan, and the 2019 seniors have outdone it. 

The students posed as their favorite TV and movie characters for their student ID photos. Some even posing as Vine stars. 

This year, the class of 2019 carried on the tradition and stepped it up even more. The hilarious photos have gone viral on Twitter, catching the eyes of youngsters around the world. 

Here are some of the best student ID photos you will see all year:
 

This has to be the coolest High School class ever.  

To see more, just search the hashtag "#NFID19" in Twitter. 

