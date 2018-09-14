Michigan teens go viral after taking hilarious student ID photos

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - It's apparently a senior tradition at North Farmington High School in Michigan, and the 2019 seniors have outdone it.
The students posed as their favorite TV and movie characters for their student ID photos. Some even posing as Vine stars.
This year, the class of 2019 carried on the tradition and stepped it up even more. The hilarious photos have gone viral on Twitter, catching the eyes of youngsters around the world.
Here are some of the best student ID photos you will see all year:
Me? A princess? SHUT UP! #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/2o6TTMbMZP — SYDNEY GORDON (@sydneyg1) September 13, 2018
“WELCOME TO GOOD BURGER HOME OF THE GOOD BURGER” 🍔🍟#NFID19 pic.twitter.com/rG4ZSLzslm — Justin Mayes®🎒 (@justinmayz) September 13, 2018
Saving money on insurance is simple, you just gotta go with the FLO! #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/3IL0BzBMxr — Alli Van (@Alli_Van1) September 13, 2018
everybody with their boo right now and im like... #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/V21qfZZpt8 — nyah smith (@nyah_108) September 13, 2018
#NFID19 me when i realize i’m a senior pic.twitter.com/WCA5ORux3G — Maddy (@IwreyMaddy) September 13, 2018
When you scam your way into senior year #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/ncIm7Hhr5Q — Cece (@__mommacee) September 13, 2018
“senior year is gonna be finger lickin’ good” - alex #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/ke6eVSbdG1 — emily (@emilyeahr) September 13, 2018
I love lamp. #NFID19 #Brick pic.twitter.com/Hnh1trnAgO — dan glasser (@glasser_dan) September 13, 2018
“It’s only my 3rd day out here idk” @liluzivert #NFID19 #liluzivert pic.twitter.com/GBbBBn4Fs8 — RichRay💰💯 (@1kRichRay) September 13, 2018
“Why, you stuck up, half-witted, scruffy-looking Nerf herder.” #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/g0g5bnd3PC — Gwyn Watson (@GwynWatson_) September 13, 2018
“my momma said i can’t spinanight cuz you got roaches” #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/7DL5ITti1y — kstaff (@kastafford1230) September 13, 2018
Senior year? SEATBELTS EVERYONE!!!#NFID19 pic.twitter.com/Umn1DxADQB — Erin Sawyer (@Erinsa19) September 13, 2018
“Identity theft is not a joke, Jim!” #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/qv74dPO7JG — Erik Elwell (@elwell_erik) September 13, 2018
#NFID19 pic.twitter.com/bxkxvdJl4n — Mikayla Hines (@mhines42_) September 13, 2018
I want to still be me when I wake up one fine morning and have breakfast at tiffany’s #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/HDZARU8E8B — alexa hall (@alexa_hallx) September 13, 2018
“we don’t make mistakes, just happy little accidents.” #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/4X2fUsaoAp — Lily Kollin (@LilyHarmon36K) September 13, 2018
Believe it or not I did have hair at some point in my life! #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/FiXVNMTjTS — Maryan (@MKashat_) September 13, 2018
It’s senior year my dudes...
aaaaaaaAAAAAAAAAAA #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/z2dPWncnV8 — Kelsey Harvath (@thekbear01) September 13, 2018
Ruff, ruff! *quietly panting with fear when thinking about college* #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/2JtWtBgjoA — Grace Dwyer (@twcircut) September 13, 2018
"We're not worthy!" #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/LUj3t11srg — Rusty (@erika_rust) September 13, 2018
When you look at your grades pre-senioritis @WendyWilliams #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/XsG7nDXZVr — jordan (@Jordanmarie_123) September 13, 2018
you got it dude!! #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/LrhCeL99dK — jordyn kravitz (@jordyn_kravitz) September 13, 2018
“I am the most dangerous unarmed woman in the world.” -Ronda Rousey #NFID19 @Rondarousey pic.twitter.com/W3m1sIidDu — Olivia Miller (@OliviaaMillerr5) September 13, 2018
#NFID19 Hi. I’m Elle woods and this is Bruiser Woods pic.twitter.com/JGNIqy7QJ5 — Alexis Vlada🇷🇺 (@__alexisk__) September 13, 2018
THEY CALL IT SCRANTON
WHATTT
THE ELECTRIC CITY!!! #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/rboaiZA7dD — Serena Senawi (@serena_senawi) September 13, 2018
Yeah. I call it “my I have no future so what’s the point” look #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/p8dkyFlRwR — Molly Deighton (@Molly_deighton) September 13, 2018
This has to be the coolest High School class ever.
Waiter: what is your real name? The dictator: ladis.
Waiter: ladis what? The dictator: ladis Washirum #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/maZuYqBNV6 — Mannan (@MannanDhillon12) September 13, 2018
“IT’S SO FLUFFY IM GONNA DIEEEEE”🦄 #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/GEukgaj0W7 — Alana Appel (@alanaappel) September 13, 2018
Nobody puts baby in the corner #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/ytfSinOrhk — Maddie (@Madalyn261) September 13, 2018
Senior year hitting me like #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/hGPDRmZiLu — Izzy Randel (@IzzyRandel) September 13, 2018
“SO LONG, GAY BOYSSS” #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/nSFEvwjLLV — Jarryn Shin (@ShinJarryn) September 13, 2018
“i don’t just twerk and lick stuff, i sing a little too” #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/k9ltpUS4xA — bela (@belatibus) September 13, 2018
YOU’RE KILLING ME SMALLS. #NFID19 ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/r1omEbsT0I — Zach Shuk (@zach_shuk) September 13, 2018
“ I see a narcissistic sociopath that’s in over his head”. #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/LMTumiQmkq — mayuri (@candagaddala) September 13, 2018
My name is Jeff #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/Uss3E5Li45 — Chad Dorr (@DorrChad) September 13, 2018
One more year then I’m done? #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/4KGVODSPSy — Griffin Davis (@GriffinD111) September 13, 2018
C’mon, tools! #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/3Qlouizenw — Ben McColl (@bmccoll99) September 13, 2018
Don’t you feel the rush? #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/hygT4YawRD — tobey (@Tberger_6) September 13, 2018
“The way he just said it to me was kind of douchebaggy.” #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/GcICnIm9pl — SelenaShaba (@selenashaba) September 13, 2018
These Freshmen Need to be STOPPED (Diss Track) 😱🔥(Not
Clickbait) @RiceGum #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/XUERhBZig9 — jeffersun (@huangjeff3) September 13, 2018
What??? #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/jCPQca0vJs — Fallyn (@fallyn329) September 13, 2018
“catch me outside how bout that” #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/wfTsCyELME — JuliannaPetrak (@PetrakJulianna) September 13, 2018
I’m not good i’m super #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/oVLHx6v8o9 — Allie Lumberg (@Arlumberg) September 13, 2018
“There will be enough women on the Supreme Court when there are 9” -Notorious RBG #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/8y2FdBQipm — ɹɐɥnbɹɐℲ ɐʌ∀ (@ava_farquhar) September 13, 2018
So what I’m crazy the best people are #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/oZYuExqGW9 — Chloe (@chloekir) September 13, 2018
“Double G buckle tucked under my shirt” #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/i64HSVi5gs — Adesh Gondara (@adesh__gondara) September 13, 2018
“And if you try to stop my seaweed, I’ll call Mr. Greene” #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/3q9ObnbrAM — bschaefs (@bebeschaefs) September 13, 2018
HEY EVERYONE, ITS JOJO and xcsudjdnsbuzn 💕🌈🎀 #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/ZjuoLAU6Px — Jessica (@jessicasalley_) September 13, 2018
I’m about to have a B F!! #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/82ZQMFwnDV — Hannah Keenan (@hannahkeenan__) September 13, 2018
Had the Stapler in Jello then it all went downhill. But you can't beat the Best Schrute #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/aIjWZ4f7Sv — Jake (@Inferngrape) September 13, 2018
Hey seniors, watcha doin? #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/78wIvw6Nqw — Izzy Martini (@izzay_martini) September 13, 2018
"You made it to senior year?"
"What, like it's hard?" #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/4kqNVXNFbB — Sarah Fish (@sarahfish01) September 13, 2018
"Its a whole new world" #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/bfAxxU2SFT — Anabelle (@AnabelleD422) September 13, 2018
Pull yourself together darling! #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/FeqJk7gH3f — 🌹رنيم (@Raneem_Zaina) September 13, 2018
"they don't call me Double D for nothing." #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/Ih5czXas2H — Jerem E. Weber (@Weber60Weber) September 13, 2018
Yer a wizard Harry! #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/pPbtgvkYPS — Վիկթորիա (@v_boyadjian) September 13, 2018
you'll float too🎈 #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/ib9JtT4uin — katy (@katyycangemi) September 13, 2018
To see more, just search the hashtag "#NFID19" in Twitter.
