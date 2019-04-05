Middleburg housekeeper is now international fugitive

A housekeeper is accused of stealing thousands of dollars' worth of jewelry and then hitting the road.

Edit Horvath, a Hungarian-born Canadian citizen, was hired as a live-in housekeeper by a woman in Middleburg. According to a Clay County Sheriff's Office report, Horvath is accused of stealing over $100,000 worth of jewelry from the woman and pawning it in November. Horvath was arrested on a charge of grand theft and was allowed to post a $10,000 bond.

The Middleburg woman asked for higher bond and a GPS monitor, saying Horvath was a flight risk because of her status as a non-citizen, according to a letter sent to the judge. The judge did not increase the bond, but did order Horvath to wear a GPS device. However, that order was issued in December, after Horvath had bonded out. Horvath was also facing charges of dealing in stolen property in St Johns County.

She was due for a court hearing in St Johns County last month, but that’s when investigators said they learned she had fled the country. Her bond was revoked and a bench warrant was issued.

At this time, it’s uncertain where Horvath is, or whether she’ll be brought back to Florida to face the charges.

