Middleburg man arrested, charged with possession of child porn

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - A Middleburg man was arrested on multiple felony charges concerning child pornography possession, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said.

The arrest of Rodney Thomas Ternovsky, 40, came after the Internet Crimes Against Children's Unit, working in conjunction with the Department of Homeland Security, raided a second home in as many days.

Ternovsky was booked on 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

The first raid, which included Clay County deputies, Orange Park police and Homeland Security, has not led to an arrest, although evidence was being processed, according to police. The raid of an Orange Park residence was part of what deputies described as an extensive investigation that began weeks earlier.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.