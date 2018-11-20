Middleburg man pleads not guilty in road-rage shooting case

Clay County Sheriff's Office charged Timothy Lee Carrow with shooting a man in a car while driving on U.S. 17.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - A Middleburg man pleaded not guilty in Clay County court Tuesday morning to several charges linked to what investigators believe was a road-rage shooting.

Timothy Lee Carrow, 31, went before a judge to face felony charges of aggravated assault and tampering with evidence in connection to the Oct. 17 shooting that unfolded in Fleming Island.

According to his arrest report, Carrow opened fire after another driver cut him off on U.S. 17. A passenger in the other vehicle was wounded in the arm, but was not seriously injured.

The report said the 31-year-old acknowledged firing a shot in self-defense, saying he “shot at the vehicle in order to protect himself and his wife,” who was riding with him.

Carrow is currently free on $10,000 bond. He’s been ordered to stay away from the two people who were in the other vehicle. Court records show he is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 17.

