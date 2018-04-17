Middleburg teacher killed in crash

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - Middleburg High School is mourning the loss of teacher who was killed in a crash over the weekend.

Family members say Melanie Blodgett and her husband Les Blodgett were on their way back from Disney World in Orlando when their car was hit from the side.

Melanie, who worked in the Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten program, did not survive. Les was taken to the hospital where he is recovering. He was also on the Middleburg High School custodial staff.

Middleburg High School has counselors on campus to help students and staff. The family has created a GoFundMe account to help cover her funeral.