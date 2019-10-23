5 counties team up to battle veteran suicide through The Fire Watch

CNN, POOL

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Five counties in Northeast Florida are teaming up to end the growing crisis of veteran suicides across the nation.

The city of Jacksonville has joined Baker, Clay, Nassau and St. John's counties to save lives through a program called "The Fire Watch." The focus is to reduce the suicide rate among men and women following military service.

The city of Jacksonville approved the agreement Tuesday night.

Northeast Florida is home to more than 100,000 veterans. More than 20 veterans die by suicide every day, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

"In the course of my job, I have literally spoken with dozens, if not hundreds of disabled veterans, who are struggling with suicidal thoughts," city councilman Rory Diamond said. "The truth of the matter is veteran suicide is actually getting worse every day, not better... we decided to step up, get off the sidelines and get into the battle."

Diamond is the CEO of K9s For Warriors and is working with leaders and organizations in the neighboring counties mentioned above to make sure veterans have access to the services and resources they need.

Diamond says a major focus is on creating a network of thousands of veterans to build strong, interpersonal relationships with each other. "If we do our job right, if we rally our resources, use our very best brains and use the best peer-reviewed evidence based on data and programs we will save lives," Diamond explained.

Jacksonville will serve as the legal home of "The Fire Watch" and coordinate with the surrounding counties via inter-local agreements. The program will take effect with a signing ceremony on Nov. 6.

