Memorial Day ceremony recognizes 6 new names on Jacksonville's Wall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Loved ones, veterans, service members and citizens will join together Monday to honor fallen heroes at the City of Jacksonville’s annual Memorial Day observance.

This year, six new names have been added to the almost 1,700 on Jacksonville’s Veterans Memorial Wall that stands in honor of the service and sacrifice of U.S. service members who died while on active duty.

The six service members to be recognized are Gabriel Fuentes, Elgin Ross, Stephen Johnson, Stephanie Hetland, Joseph Murray and William Posch.

The ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Wall, located at 1145 East Adams Street. Free parking is available in Lot J and Lot P.

All those planning to attend are urged to wear patriotic attire for the event.

The Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Wall monument was dedicated in November 1995 and serves as a tribute to nearly 1,700 Jacksonville-area heroes.

It's the second-largest memorial wall in the nation, only behind the Vietnam War Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.

It's also the only wall that honors veterans from all six service branches, including the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard and Merchant Marine.

The 65-foot-long black, granite monument stands behind a torch with an eternal flame and contains the names of service members who lost their lives in the line of duty since World War I.

