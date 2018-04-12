75 years later, WWII spy honored with Congressional Gold Medal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man who became known as a civic activist in Jacksonville was recently honored with one of the nation's highest honors for his work with America’s original spy agency during World War II.

Unfortunately, Marvin Edwards died a few months before he and other agents who served with the Office of Strategic Services -- the forerunner of the Central Intelligence Agency -- were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal at a ceremony on Capitol Hill.

For decades, Edwards was a civic activist involved in many major issues Jacksonville faced beginning in the 1950s. What many who knew him in that capacity didn't realize is that Edwards flew missions over Germany to spy on the Nazis.

"They were looking for people who could fly over Germany, in my case, and make a record of what the Germans were doing,” Edwards told News4Jax during an October 2017 interview.

Edwards died in February at age 96.

Edwards flew missions on what was called the Mosquito aircraft, as well as B24s. He said the agency was known for employing both men and women during the war, recounting for one story when he dropped a female spy out of a plane in the heart of Nazi territory.

“When we were over the target she literally said, 'Goodbye. I hope I’ll see you again.' We never found out if the Germans found her, shot her right on the spot, but to this day I don’t know what ever happened to her,” Edwards said.

“There were several missions that I thought were of special interest. One was – which was my last mission – was that the German SS were going to build caves in the Bavarian Alps," Edwards added. "And after Germany’s army and navy surrendered, they were going to continue the fight."

After World War II, Edwards moved to Jacksonville, where he lived the rest of his life.

His wife of 62 years, Helene, said it took years to learn everything he was involved in because much of it was top secret.

“It came in bits and pieces," she said. "I didn’t know all that I know now."

In a book Edwards published last year titled “Now It Can Be Told (Tales Of The OSS)," he chronicled many of his missions. They include a letter he wrote to Harry Truman before he became president and pictures of Gen. Dwight Eisenhower visiting former Nazi concentration camps. He also writes a lot about Gen. William Donovan – better known as “Wild Bill” Donovan -- who founded of the OSS.

After moving to Jacksonville, Edwards became heavily involved in local politics. He fought against projects like the Dames Point Bridge and the JTA's Skyway, claiming both were a waste of money. He also championed underfunded Duval County schools and exposed funding discrepancies, which led to the school district losing its accreditation in the 1960s.

Edwards was well known to Jacksonville’s City Council and was awarded the city’s first citation for Citizen Excellence in Ethics. Much of his acclaim came from writing articles in Folio Weekly.

Edwards suffered a fall in December 2017 and died a little more than a month later. His family said they were able to tell him that the award ceremony was set and the OSS officers would get their medals.

“I think the whole process took about four years, and we were expecting something was going to happen in the fall and he was hoping he was going to be able to come,” his daughter, Carolyn Edwards, said.

Instead, Edwards' children traveled to Washington, D.C., on March 21 to represent their dad at the ceremony.

Fewer than two dozen surviving members of the OSS were able to attend the ceremony, where Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress spoke.

“There is no higher honor that we can bestow here in Congress,” Ryan told those in attendance.

Bill Becker, one of the surviving members and a friend of Edwards, talked about the honor.

“That’s one of the most exciting things in my life," he said.

Edwards' children were just as excited.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be here,” Carolyn Edwards said. “It was one of the last things we were able to tell my father before he passed, that the presentation was finally going to happen.”



