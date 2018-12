MAYPORT, Fla. - Residents living near Naval Station Mayport might notice emergency vehicles around the base Tuesday.

The Naval Station Mayport Security Forces are conducting an active shooter drill.

A Navy spokesman said the drill would not require any gates to be closed but wanted residents to be aware so they are not alarmed at the increase in emergency personnel.

The drill is slate for mid-morning.

