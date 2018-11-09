Amtrak offers 20 percent off travel to veterans, active military

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Amtrak is offering 20 percent off travel to veterans and active military officers in honor of Veteran's Day. Between Nov. 9 and Nov. 13, all veterans and active military officers can purchase discounted tickets on Amtrak.com.

The sale is valid for travel between Nov. 27, 2018 and May 31, 2019. Military members and veterans must use the promo code “V111” and select passenger type “F” when buying tickets in order to receive the discount. Amtrak said there are no blackout dates.

Veterans can sit in comfort, instead of traffic, and save by avoiding the additional costs of driving, parking, tolls and gas. They can also enjoy one of the most generous baggage policies in the travel industry with up to four free bags and the ability to travel with small pets on many trains.

Reservations must be made for travel within the valid dates, according to Amtrak officials. Sale prices are available exclusively for coach travel on all service with the exception of Acela Express and 7000-8999 Thruways.

Fares are for one way (adult) and no additional discounts apply. The sale is valid for veterans and active military personnel. Amtrak said seating is limited; seats may not be available on all trains at all times. Fares are subject to availability. Other restrictions may apply.

