Army reservist's death at Camp Blanding ruled an accident

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Army Reserve Spc. Calyn Antonio McLemore, who was found dead at Camp Blanding last month after failing to return from a training exercise, died of heat exposure in what has been ruled an accident.

That's according to an autopsy report released Tuesday by the Medical Examiner's Office for Florida's 4th Judicial Circuit. The report said McLemore, 25, had no signs of injuries inflicted before he died.

McLemore was reported missing June 20 when he did not return from a land navigation assignment that was only anticipated to take him and his classmates a few hours to complete.

The soldier's disappearance triggered a massive search of 1,000 acres near Camp Blanding Joint Training Center in Clay County that came to an end two days later when his body was found in a wooded area.

McLemore, a Memphis native, was laid to rest June 30 in a service held at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Germantown, Tennessee, just outside of his hometown.

