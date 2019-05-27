City pay respects, adds 4 names to Jacksonville Veteran's Memorial Wall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hundreds gathered Monday morning for a somber ceremony remembrance in front Jacksonville's Veteran's Memorial Wall as four more names were added to nearly 1,700 already etched into the black granite.

A wreath was laid in honor of fallen veterans and Jacksonville's surviving World War II veterans were also recognized for their service.

"The names behind me and many of you with us today in the audience who service and sacrificed and guaranteed the freedom that we enjoy," Jacksonville City Council President Aaron Bowman told the crowd. "As a community, we are eternally grateful and we will never forget ... the names of Jacksonville’s 1,700 noblest sons and daughters."

Names added to Jacksonville Veteran's Memorial Wall Christopher A. Reed, U.S. Navy

Jimmie Randolph, U.S. Air Force

Brittney N. (Mitchell) Silver, U.S. Army

George W. Woods, U.S. Marine Corps

"Four new names were added to the memorial wall this year: Lt. Christopher Reed, Major Gen. James Randolph, Sgt. Brittney Silver and George Woods.

Silver was shot and killed last October in a domestic incident while serving at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

Her father, Rod Hughes, said she& was always a joyful person who was loved by many.

"Today was a very, very special day, not just for me but the family (and) mother," Hughes said. "She was loved, not only in the city of Jacksonville. She was loved at Killeen, Texas, where she was last stationed."

Hughes said Memorial Days will now be a day he will never be able to forget and he can visit the wall any time in remembrance of his daughter.

Jacksonville has the largest memorial wall outside of Washington D.C. and the only one that honors veterans from all six branches of the military: Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard and Merchant Marine.

