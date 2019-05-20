Busch Gardens & SeaWorld offer free admission to military

Busch Gardens and SeaWorld Orlando are showing their support for men and women in uniform this summer by offering free admission to service members and their families.

It’s all part of the Waves of Honor program, which is a tribute to those currently serving and those who have served in the U.S. armed forces including soldiers, airmen, Marines, sailors and Coast Guardsmen.

For a limited time only, active duty and reserve military members and veterans can get a single-day pass for themselves plus three additional tickets so they can bring their families along for the fun.

The offer runs from May 20 through July 15, but you must register online by June 9 to get your tickets. Learn more by visiting the Waves of Honor website.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.