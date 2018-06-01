Coast Guard rescues 3 Jacksonville fishermen off South Carolina coast

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Three Jacksonville fishermen were rescued by U.S. Coast Guard crews early Friday after their vessel sank off the coast of Myrtle Beach.

The fishermen called for help, saying their 33-foot fishing vessel, Aunt T, was sinking. They had to abandon ship into their life raft 45 miles east of Myrtle Beach.

An emergency position indicating radio beacon was activated, notifying the Coast Guard Sector Charleston Command Center, and watchstanders were able to connect via satellite phone at 12 a.m. with one of the fishermen, who explained their situation.

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched and hoisted the fishermen from their life raft about 1:19 a.m. They were taken to Myrtle Beach International Airport, where EMS was waiting.

"The fishermen had a life raft, satellite phone and an EPIRB that directly contributed to us rescuing them so quickly," said Lt. J.B. Zorn, the Sector Charleston public affairs officer. "Their safety equipment took the search out of search and rescue."

The Aunt T's home port was in Jacksonville.

The cause of the fishing vessel sinking is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.