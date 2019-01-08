EOD chief stationed overseas still waiting for Ford's help

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An Explosives Ordnance Disposal Chief from Jacksonville stationed overseas with the U.S. Navy is still waiting for help from Ford Motor Company to get his family’s recalled airbag fixed.

News4Jax first reported Dec. 18, 2018 that EOD Chief Mark Balliet and his wife Beth were stuck with a recalled Takata airbag in their 2007 Ford Fusion -- even though they had been officially notified by Ford that their replacement airbag was available for their car.

Before the Balliets left the United States with their young son for Rota, Spain, they tried to get the recalled airbag replaced but were told they had to wait for that official notice to get it. But, despite receiving the official notice they'd been waiting for, they were told by Ford in Spain they couldn't get the airbag replaced because the campaign had not yet started in Europe.

This caused concerned for the Navy family because of the dangers associated with the recalled airbags that has forced all passengers riding in the Balliets' car – including Beth – to sit in the backseat since 2016. They contacted News4Jax for help.

Dec. 12, 2018: I contacted Ford about the Balliets' situation and included their vehicle information and official notice for their airbag replacement. At Ford's request, I also shared the family's email and overseas phone number.

Dec. 13, 2018: I contacted Ford to let the spokesperson know I was holding off on airing and publishing the Balliets story to give Ford time to figure out what was going on with their replacement airbag (since they said they were being denied the repair overseas).

Dec. 18. 2018: I aired and published the Balliets' story.

Dec. 19, 2018: The day after our story was aired and published, a Ford spokesperson emailed, "We connected with Beth & Mark and are working to get their vehicle repaired."

I immediately updated our story on News4Jax.com to reflect Ford's new information that the company was now working with the military family to get their vehicle repaired. I emailed the Balliets to let them know.

Dec. 20, 2018: Beth Balliet responded and said that she and her husband had only received the following email from Ford:

"Thank you for the response. We have contacted our counterparts in Spain and requested they work with you and your dealership to complete the repair. They will contact you or your husband directly. Please let me know if you require further assistance."

I went back to Ford to reconfirm the family was being assisted. I also shared the email the Balliets had received.

Dec. 21, 2018: Ford responded to my follow-up email with this response:

"The customer team is working with our Ford of Spain team to get this resolved."

As of Jan. 8, 2019, Mark Balliet and his wife Beth say they still have heard nothing from Ford, other than the December email sent to them following our original story.

When the Balliets shared their dilemma with News4Jax, they also expressed concern for other service members stationed overseas.

"There is a Facebook community for people on our base and there are people on there who have different cars who their airbags have been recalled, and they can't get it replaced because nobody will help them," Beth said.

"I wish there was more help or some sort of system to help military members," said Mark.

I have once again reached out to Ford about efforts being made to help the Balliets get their vehicle's airbag repaired -- as they will be stationed in Spain until 2020. I will update this story when I receive a response.

