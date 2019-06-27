Deployment send off for Florida National Guard's 125th Fighter Wing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - More than 200 National Guardsmen are deploying to the Middle East for a four-month mission in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

The 230 Airmen are part of the Florida National Guard's 125th Fighter Wing. Operation Spartan Shield is a Department of Defense operation.

It's a somber but proud day for these families.

Gov. Ron DeSantis will also be a part of the send-off from Pecan Park Drive Thursday.

Operation Spartan Shield began in 2012 and is currently ongoing. It is located at a camp in Kuwait. The 230 airmen with the 125th Fighter Wing will soon join them. The 125th Fighter Wing has been part of Northeast Florida for more than 70 years. Right now, more than 1,600 of its Airmen are assigned to 23 units in five regions around the world. The Wing flies the F-15 Eagle fighter jet and provides combat support. The Wing also helps Floridians during times of crisis.

The deployment is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.