Florida State Parks offer free admission on Veterans Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In celebration of Veterans Day, families and visitors can get into Florida State Parks for free on Sunday.

All state parks will offer free admission on the holiday in recognition of those who have served our country, the Department of Environmental Protection announced on Friday.

“Florida State Parks are home to some of the most special places in the country, and we invite everyone to come out and enjoy these prized national resources,” said DEP Secretary Noah Valenstein.

The state also offers year-round discounts on annual park passes to those who have served in the military, veterans with service-related injuries and spouses of service members killed in combat.

In addition to free admission, a number of parks are hosting special events in light of the holiday:

The Barnacle Historic State Park is hosting The Barnacle Under Moonlight Concert on Nov. 10, 2018, at 7 p.m.

Highlands Hammock State Park is hosting the 33rd Annual Civilian Conservation Corps Festival on Nov. 10, 2018, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Topsail Hill Preserve State Park is hosting "Honoring Veterans: Breakfast with a Ranger" on Nov. 10, 2018, from 8:30 a.m. to noon

Dade Battlefield Historic State Park is hosting Veterans Day Battlefield Walking Tours on Nov. 11, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To learn more or view a complete list of Veterans Day events, just visit floridastateparks.org.

