Florida Supreme Court backs rules for military spouse lawyers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The state Supreme Court on Thursday approved rules designed to help the spouses of military members practice law in Florida.

The rules, proposed by The Florida Bar, are geared to help lawyers who are licensed in other states but whose military spouses are stationed in Florida.

“The new rules accommodate the unique mobility requirements of members of the U.S. Armed Services and their families,” the Supreme Court said in a decision approving the rules. “Service members are frequently required to relocate to duty locations around the globe based on the needs of the particular service to which they belong, with little regard to how the relocation may affect the service member’s family. As a result, the assignment of a service member to a duty location in Florida may place the service member’s spouse in the untenable position of having to choose between giving up the practice of law to relocate with the service member and continuing to practice law in the jurisdiction where he or she is already licensed.”

The rules set up a process that includes allowing military spouses to practice law in Florida for up to five years without taking the Florida Bar exam.

Requirements include graduating from an accredited law school, passing another state's Bar exam and being admitted to practice elsewhere.

The Supreme Court in December sent back an earlier version of the rules to the Bar to add more restrictions.

The version approved Thursday reflects requested changes, including a requirement that the incoming lawyers be employed by or be in a “mentorship relationship” with Florida Bar members.

News Service of Florida