Authorities: Drill on Kings Bay base Thursday will include gunfire

ST. MARYS, Ga. - Camden County residents who hear gunfire coming from the Navy submarine base Thursday afternoon can rest easy, the school district said.

It's all part of a training exercise at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.

The drill is set for 4 p.m. Thursday and will include simulated gunfire (blanks).

Camden County schools shared the information to alleviate concern for parents and students because of the noise expected to be coming from the St. Marys base.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.