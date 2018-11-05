Holiday shipping deadlines for military care packages

We've barely put Halloween in the rear-view mirror but for those with loved ones serving in the military, it's already time to think Christmas because of early shipping deadlines.

Depending on the destination and how you want to mail it, Tuesday, Nov. 6, is the deadline for retail ground shipping if you want the package to arrive overseas before Christmas.

According to MilitaryBenefits.info, you have until Nov. 27 to ship via Space Available Mail and until Dec. 4 to ship via Parcel Airlift Mail.

Deadlines for first-class mail letters and cards and priority mail express military service vary based on the destination. For more information, click here.

Domestic mail deadlines are as follows, according to MilitaryBenefits.info:

Standard USPS Retail Ground -- Dec. 14

First-Class Mail -- Dec. 20

Priority Mail -- Dec. 20

Priority Mail Express -- Dec. 22

For tips on sending care packages to military overseas, including a list of some of the items that can't be shipped, click here.

MilitaryBenefits.info suggests these items for military care packages:

Suggested List of Items to Send Service Members:

AA-cell alkaline batteries

Aspirin

Baby powder

Baby wipes

Baseball caps

Batteries (all sizes)

Beef jerky/Slim Jims

Books

Breath mints

CDs

Condiments

Dental floss

Deodorant

Dry soup

DVDs

Electrolyte replacement drink mix

Eye drops/wash

Foot powder

Gameboy/PS2/DS games

Gum

Handheld games

Holiday or seasonal decorations

Hot Chocolate packets

International phone card

Kleenex

Laundry detergent

Lip balm

Lotion

Magazines

Mouthwash

MP3 players

Newspapers

Pen, paper, envelopes

Phone cards

Pillow

Playing cards

Popcorn

Portable CD players w/ headphones

Pre-paid Phone Card

Protein powders / protein bars

Q-tips

Seasoning Salt

Sheets / blankets

Socks

Sunflower seeds

Sunglasses

Sunscreen

Toilet paper

Toiletries

Toothpaste/toothbrush

T-Shirts

