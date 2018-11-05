Holiday shipping deadlines for military care packages

We've barely put Halloween in the rear-view mirror but for those with loved ones serving in the military, it's already time to think Christmas because of early shipping deadlines.
Depending on the destination and how you want to mail it, Tuesday, Nov. 6, is the deadline for retail ground shipping if you want the package to arrive overseas before Christmas.
According to MilitaryBenefits.info, you have until Nov. 27 to ship via Space Available Mail and until Dec. 4 to ship via Parcel Airlift Mail.
Deadlines for first-class mail letters and cards and priority mail express military service vary based on the destination. For more information, click here.
Domestic mail deadlines are as follows, according to MilitaryBenefits.info:
- Standard USPS Retail Ground -- Dec. 14
- First-Class Mail -- Dec. 20
- Priority Mail -- Dec. 20
- Priority Mail Express -- Dec. 22
For tips on sending care packages to military overseas, including a list of some of the items that can't be shipped, click here.
MilitaryBenefits.info suggests these items for military care packages:
Suggested List of Items to Send Service Members:
- AA-cell alkaline batteries
- Aspirin
- Baby powder
- Baby wipes
- Baseball caps
- Batteries (all sizes)
- Beef jerky/Slim Jims
- Books
- Breath mints
- CDs
- Condiments
- Dental floss
- Deodorant
- Dry soup
- DVDs
- Electrolyte replacement drink mix
- Eye drops/wash
- Foot powder
- Gameboy/PS2/DS games
- Gum
- Handheld games
- Holiday or seasonal decorations
- Hot Chocolate packets
- International phone card
- Kleenex
- Laundry detergent
- Lip balm
- Lotion
- Magazines
- Mouthwash
- MP3 players
- Newspapers
- Pen, paper, envelopes
- Phone cards
- Pillow
- Playing cards
- Popcorn
- Portable CD players w/ headphones
- Pre-paid Phone Card
- Protein powders / protein bars
- Q-tips
- Seasoning Salt
- Sheets / blankets
- Socks
- Sunflower seeds
- Sunglasses
- Sunscreen
- Toilet paper
- Toiletries
- Toothpaste/toothbrush
- T-Shirts
