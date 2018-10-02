Jacksonville honoring military service members with flag-raising ceremony

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The City of Jacksonville is honoring the men and women who serve our country with a flag-raising ceremony Tuesday.

Mayor Lenny Curry will host the ceremony in Hemming Park. The event comes just weeks after he directed the installation of six new flagpoles to display the flags of the five branches of military as well as a POW/MIA flag.

In July, the mayor issued a statement that said the decision came to him after spending time reflecting following the Fourth of July celebrations.

It came months after a flag flap in April when the display of military flags at one Jacksonville business stirred up controversy. A Jacksonville city inspector issued a written warning citation to Jaguar Power Sports for flying several military flags on the roof of their business. She cited it was in violation of city code.

Shortly after the incident, Curry responded by stating all military flags should be treated just like the American flag and should be allowed to fly without the fear of getting a citation.

A flag representing each branch of the military and a POW MIA flag will be raised outside City Hall during Tuesday’s ceremony, which begins at 10 a.m. at Hemming Park.

