Jacksonville National Cemetery to honor veterans with Memorial Day ceremony

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville National Cemetery is looking for volunteers to place flags at gravesites on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

The placing of the flags at gravesites is a tradition for the cemetery to prepare for Memorial Day.

The event is open to the public and interested volunteers should arrive to the cemetery, located at 4083 Lannie Road, by 2:15 p.m.

The Jacksonville National Cemetery will host a Memorial Day ceremony on Saturday at 10 a.m., according to the National Cemetery Administration website.

The ceremony will take place at the main flag pole assembly area and feature a guest speaker from the Florida Air National Guard, Brig. Gen. Brian M. Simpler.

The Jacksonville National Cemetery first opened for burials in 2009 after being dedicated in 2008, according to the NCA website.

Memorial Day is celebrated on the final Monday of every May. This year, it will be observed on May 28.

A national moment of remembrance is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. local time.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.