Jacksonville Navy man's photo is true, but headline was false

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - They're both madly in love, but you'd never know based on a survey's headline.

Adam Brown is a Navy man and Jacksonville native who currently lives in Hawaii. Recently, he found a photo taken as the love of his life welcomed him back from deployment topping an article in Navy Times.

The headline, however, read: "You've lost that lovin' feeling: Marriage and family hampered by military life, survey results say."

Even worse, the caption under the photo read: "Fire Controlman 3rd Class Adam Brown reunites with his wife, Alyssa Brown, after returning home from a deployment. Recent survey results indicate a significant percentage of sailors feel marriage is out of the question because of the demands of military service."

Brown posted the article on his Facebook wall with the caption, "You picked the wrong family photo from archive."

Adam is a close friend of mine, so I know his response was slightly tongue-in-cheek. But the reality is, their photo and headline will forever live on the internet.

So let's give him a spot to vent, shall we?

First, some background on the study. The survey suggested the attraction of marriage has been belittled due to the unique demands that come with being in the military.

You know -- long days, long deployments.

In the survey, 45 percent of unmarried men and 52 percent of unmarried women reported life as a sailor made it less likely for them to tie the knot.

As for personnel without children, 41 percent of men and 49 percent of women said long deployments decreased their likelihood of having a family.

Adam and Alyssa, however, appear to be on the winning side of the survey.

Adam's response was as follows:

