Jacksonville sailor had sex with minor in barracks, JSO says

MAYPORT, Fla. - A Navy sailor stationed in Jacksonville was arrested for having unlawful sex with a minor who was intellectually disabled, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Shawn Eresman, 25, was arrested on October 4 for the incident, which investigators said occurred in July at Mayport Naval Station. He's charged with unlawful sexual actively with a minor who was either age 16 or 17. Her exact age was not given.

Surveillance video from the barracks, the report stated, revealed Eresman and the teen enter the barracks July 6 and leave July 8.

According to the report, the teen freely admitted she was in a sexual relationship with Eresman and he asked her permission before having sex with her, saying they had sex on more than one occasion. They discussed getting married in the future.

Eresman was released from jail October 5 on $250,000 bail.

