Jacksonville to honor veterans with parade downtown

JACKSONIVLLE, Fla. - American heroes – veterans and active-duty military – will be honored Monday with the annual Veterans Day Parade in the streets of downtown Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Veterans Day Parade presented by The Law Offices of Ron Sholes, P.A. is one of the largest parades in the Southeast. It will feature more than 4,000 participants including grand marshals, senior military officials, active-duty and retired military, veterans groups, local high school marching bands, decorative floats, JROTC units and more.

The parade will begin at 11:01 a.m., starting at TIAA Bank Field, proceeding west down Bay Street, turn left on Newnan Street. The route continues on Independent Drive/Water Street to pass in front

of The Jacksonville Landing and end at the Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center.

The parade can be viewed from multiple places along Bay Street, from A. Philip Randolph to Newnan Street, near the Jacksonville Landing and along Water Street. Those attending are encouraged to show their support by wearing red, white and blue, as well as by waving flags, banners and signs.

Meteorologist Richard Nunn said you might want to bring an umbrella or poncho, too, although he thinks there will mostly drizzle or sprinkles during the game, with heavier rain holding off until later in the day.

If you can't attend, you can watch it on News4Jax, hosted by anchors Kent Justice and Melanie Lawson, both on Channel 4 and on our online platforms.

Because of the parade coverage, there will not be a noon newscast, but news is updated all day, every day on News4Jax.com.