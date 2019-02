JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 22-year-old woman was arrested at her Northwest Jacksonville home on a military warrant for desertion, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Court records show Taylonah Richardson was held on no bond, pending pickup by the U.S. military. She was arrested on Friday.

It's unclear what branch of the military Richardson was affiliated with.

