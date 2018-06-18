Jacksonville woman makes history in the Air National Guard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville woman is making history in the Air National Guard.

Alison Blitch is the first woman to achieve the rank of Chief of Emergency Management in all of the Air National Guard. She was promoted to Chief Master Sergeant in early June.

“It’s such a mix of emotions, excitement and I guess a little fear, because I want to do well,” said Blitch who is honored by the accomplishment.

She joined the military in college, starting her career in air transportation. She has nearly two decades (16-17 years) of experience in emergency management but she never thought this would become a career.

“I knew that I wanted to continue to advance, no matter how long I was going to stay. And so I just kind of kept going. I never imagined I would be this far. This wasn’t in my thoughts,” said Blitch.

The hard work it has taken to get to this point is something that was instilled in her at a young age by her father and brothers.

She encourages young girls to not let anything scare them away if they’re considering a career in the military.

“If it’s something you want to do, do it. Go for it. There’s nothing holding you back from making any rank you want to make. It’s all within you, what you do, and what you choose to do,” said Blitch.

There have been other women to achieve the rank of Chief but in different career fields.

For Blitch and the rest of Emergency Management at the National Guard, the work still moves on. A lot of their work includes disaster recovery. They travel around the country where natural disasters like tsunamis, floods and earthquakes occur. They also assist with home terrorism events and hazardous materials.

With hurricane season here for the next few months, they are preparing for anything it may bring.

