LIST: Greater Jacksonville area Veterans Day events

FreeImages.com/Karen Barefoot

Veterans Day is when Americans come together to recognize those who have served in the military and acknowledge their sacrifice for our nation.

Many events will take place Monday to honor veterans and current military service members. We have compiled a list of some of them below.

Some businesses are also offering discounts and freebies Monday for veterans. Click here for that list.

If you have a Veterans Day event that you would like added, email the information to webteam@wjxt.com.

Jacksonville Veterans Day Parade

The city of Jacksonville will honor the men and women who serve America on Monday during the annual Veterans Day Parade. The parade begins at 11 a.m. at TIAA Bank Field downtown. If you plan to attend the event, this guide should help answer your questions.

More information

Wreath laying in Orange Park

There will be a Wreath Laying Ceremony for Veterans Day at 11 a.m. at the memorial in Magnolia Cemetery at 1040 Kingsley Ave. in Orange Park. Seating is limited, bring a chair. There will be a reception following the ceremony in Clarke House.

More information

Letters from Home in St. Augustine

A once-in-a-lifetime Veterans Day celebration called "Letters From Home" brings back the style of the USO with high-energy performances, featuring creator and founder Erinn Dearth, and singer and comedian Dan Beckmann. The event is from 10 p.m.-1 a.m. Monday at 235 Towerview Dr. in St. Augustine.

More information

Veterans Day celebration in Ponte Vedra

An open invitation to celebrate and honor the veterans in our community. The event The 21st Annual Veterans Day Celebration in Ponte Vera Valley is free and open to the public. The event will be from 10:30-11 a.m. Monday at 4750 Palm Valley Road in Ponte Vedra Beach.

More information

Palm Coast Veterans Day celebration

The city of Palm Coast will honor America's heroes during the Palm Coast Veteran's Day Celebration from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday at Central Park in Town Center at 975 Central Ave. in Palm Coast.

In a first-of-its-kind event for the city, there will be a free barbecue and live music to celebrate those who have served our country. We encourage those interested in attending to register by either calling Parks & Recreation at 386-986-2323 or visiting the Palm Coast Community Center at 305 Palm Coast Pkwy NE to sign up as this is a ticketed event. If you are affiliated with a veterans group, please register with your group.

More information

Free Veterans Day lunch in Palm Coast

EverlastHomes is hosting a free celebration of our veterans at its model home on Veterans Day. There will be a cookout with free burgers and hot dogs, along with some other light refreshments, all afternoon. No sales pitch. Just good fellowship for our veterans and our community as a way of showing appreciation. The event runs from noon to 4 p.m. Monday at 22 Point of Woods Dr. in Palm Coast.

More information

U.S. Airforce Airmen of Note concert in Palm Coast

The Airmen of Note is the premier jazz ensemble of the United States Air Force. Stationed at Joint Base Anacostia–Bolling in Washington, D.C., it is one of six musical ensembles that comprise the U.S. Air Force Band. Created in 1950 to continue the tradition of Major Glenn Miller's Army Air Forces dance band, the current band consists of 18 active duty Airmen musicians including one vocalist. Through the years, the Airmen of Note has presented its own brand of big band jazz as well as more contemporary forms of jazz to audiences via annual tours across the United States, deployments around the world and local performances throughout metropolitan Washington, D.C. The band will perform a free concert at 3 p.m. at the Flagler Auditorium in Palm Coast.



All tickets have been given away to this concert, but a standby line will be created. Seating is not guaranteed.



More information

Amelia Island tribute to veterans

A Tribute to Our Veterans, sponsored by Amelia Island Coffee, will begin at 10 a.m. Monday in the pocket park next to the coffee shop at 207 Centre St. in Amelia Island.

A portion of all proceeds from the event will be donated to Folds of Honor, Toys for Tots and the Marine Corps League.

The event includes music and a barbecue after a brief ceremony starting at 11 a.m. featuring several local veterans -- Mayor Johnny Miller (Navy), remark's from Vice Mayor Len Kreger (Marines) and Amelia Island Coffee General Manger Ricky Robbins (Army).

Presentation of the colors by the Fernandina Beach Police Department Color Guard will be followed by the National Anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance led by local students.

The brief ceremony will include reading the names of the 43 Nassau County residents killed in military action as well as the one Medal of Honor recipient from the city Nicholas Cutinha's citation.

There will also be a new age Humvee and representatives from our service branches at the event.

Music in Your Mouth BBQ will be offering great food, with half the sales proceeds donated to Toys for Tots and the Marine Corp League. Meanwhile, Amelia Island Coffee will be donating 25% of all sales this weekend from Saturday through Monday to Folds of Honor.

More information

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.