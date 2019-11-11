Local widow helps veterans battling PTSD by sharing her story

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville mother Courtney Guinn is sharing her family's story with other veterans to help them know there is help for those struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Many veterans face the struggle after returning from overseas.

Gold Star families, who have lost fathers and husbands after they returned home, spoke to NewsJax about how they are turning their loss into a chance to help others.

Guinn's husband, Marcus Guinn, served in the United States Navy. He enlisted after graduating from high school in 2001. Courtney said he struggled with PTSD until his death in January 2015.

The couple have five children.

She credits veterans groups like The Wounded Warrior Project and Blue Star Families with helping her get through his death.

"Honestly, to this day, it's hard to get out of bed and these organizations help us and my kids and they bring us together. They give us hope and happiness," Guinn said."There's a big community of us, and we really had no idea until we got put in this position of how many people are dealing with the same thing we are."

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.