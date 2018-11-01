Loved ones pay respects to slain Jacksonville Army sergeant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With heavy hearts, loved ones paid their respects Thursday to Sgt. Brittney Silvers, a Jacksonville soldier who was killed in an on-base shooting last month in Kentucky.

Hundreds of family and friends gathered at the Northside Church of Christ for Silvers’ funeral before a motorcycle-led procession carried Silvers to her final resting place at the National Cemetery.

Silvers, a graduate of Terry Parker High, was well known and loved here in Jacksonville. Friends who spoke with News4Jax said they’re offering prayers and any support they can provide to her family.

“I was devastated, just devastated,” said family friend Pat Taylor. “She was supporting her country and a tragedy like this had to happen with her. It’s just sad. It’s so devastating.”

Silvers was off-duty when she was shot and killed Oct. 14 in on-post housing at Fort Campbell. Her estranged husband, Victor Silvers, was arrested on a federal complaint in connection with her death.

According to court documents, Silvers was at home when her husband showed up armed with a gun. The documents state he opened fire, shooting Silvers four times and wounding her friend in the leg.

An arrest affidavit indicates the couple had a rocky relationship – they were going through a divorce and the sergeant had recently gotten a restraining order against her spouse.

At his first court appearance in the case, Victor Silvers told a judge he blanked in and out of consciousness when the shooting happened.

Taylor said she knows the couple’s families and that’s what made this turn of events so shocking.

“I’d ask them to trust in the Lord to give them strength and comfort to get through. He will – they just have to trust in him,” she said.

