Man arrested after crash that killed sailor charged with DUI manslaughter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man who was charged after a crash that killed a sailor stationed at Naval Air Station Jacksonville was arrested for DUI manslaughter, according to jail records.

Daniel Crawford, 32, was previously arrested and charged with DUI after the crash in February that killed Dakota "Kody" Kinkton, 24, who the Florida Highway Patrol said was on a motorcycle.

PREVIOUS STORY: Sailor, 24, dies after motorcycle crash with suspected drunk driver

According to troopers, Crawford was heading north on Roosevelt Boulevard when he turned in front of Kinkton.

Crawford was arrested Thursday on the DUI manslaughter charge. He is out of jail on a $25,000 bond.

Kinkton died at a hospital a week after the crash. Loved ones described him as an amazing father, brother, husband and friend.

Kinkton is survived by his wife and two children.

