Marines charged with stealing explosives, ammo from Kings Bay

KINGS BAY, Ga. - Six U.S. Marines are facing federal charges after the thefts of small arms ammunition and explosives from an armory at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, according to indictments obtained Tuesday by News4Jax.

The thefts were reported from 2010-2014, according to documents. Some crates were found tossed into the Satilla River, and some were shipped to a Marine's home in Colorado.

Alex Cribb, Austin Cross, Caleb Anderson, Kyle Clasby, Sean Reardon and Tyler Wallace are all named in federal indictments, accused of possession of stolen explosives, theft of government property and conspiracy.

According to court documents, Cross has pleaded guilty to conspiracy and faces up to five years in prison. Anderson, Reardon and Clasby have all agreed to plead guilty, but the charges they face are currently unclear.



