3 Marines plead guilty to conspiracy in thefts from Kings Bay

ST. MARYS, Ga. - Three of six U.S. Marines indicted in the thefts of small arms ammunition and explosives from the armory at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay have pleaded guilty to conspiracy, federal court documents show.

Caleb Anderson, Kyle Clasby and Sean Reardon all pleaded guilty Monday. No sentencing date was set.

The thefts were reported from 2010-2014, according to documents. Some of the materials were buried in a backyard in St. Marys, some crates were found tossed into the Satilla River and some were shipped to a Marine's home in Colorado.

A fourth Marine, Austin Cross, has pleaded guilty to conspiracy, according to court documents. He faces up to five years in prison.

Alex Cribb and Tyler Wallace were also named in federal indictments, accused of possession of stolen explosives, theft of government property and conspiracy.

