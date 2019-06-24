Mayport-bound combat ship hits Canadian vessel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The USS Billings, a future littoral combat ship to be stationed at Naval Station Mayport, was damaged when it collided with a Canadian freighter.

According to a Navy spokesperson, the Billings had just left the pier Friday when it collided with the Canadian freighter, which was moored. There was minor damage to the Billings above the water line.

There were no reported injuries on either ship, the spokesperson said. The Billings will remain in Montreal for damage assessment.

The Billings is scheduled to be commissioned Aug. 3.

