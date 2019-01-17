Nameplate of USS Saratoga comes home to Mayport

MAYPORT, Fla. - An integral part of naval history finds its way home to Naval Station Mayport. The hull plate from the USS Saratoga was presented to base commanders Thursday in a ceremony that showcased the aircraft carrier's importance to the area.

The carrier was based at Mayport from 1957 until it was decommissioned in 1994.

“It brings back a lot of fond memories of being the last commanding officer of the USS Saratoga when we brought her home from her last deployment in June of 1994 and getting her ready for decommissioning,” said Capt. William H. Kennedy. “Seeing the plate here again brings back memories of that crew that was just outstanding as we completed our operations over in the Mediterranean. So, it’s kind of a bittersweet day. Good memories. Can’t believe it was so many years ago ... 24 or 25 years ago."

The Saratoga was the first carrier homeported at Mayport. and the second of four Forrestal-class supercarriers built for the Navy in the 1950s. It spent most of its career in the Mediterranean but also took part in the Vietnam War. It earned a battle star for its service.

"The Saratoga homecomings have always been special," said John Lipscomb who served on board from 1966 to 1968.

One of the ship's last tours was as part of Operation Desert Storm. Capt. Scott Speicher of Jacksonville served aboard the Saratoga. The Navy pilot became the first American casualty of the Persian Gulf war when his F-18 Hornet was shot down in the Gulf in January 1991. His fate wasn’t known until 2009.

Things came full circle for this carrier when it was decommissioned at its homeport in 1995.

