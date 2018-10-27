NAS Jacksonville Air Show thrills thousands

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An estimated 300,000 spectators are expected to watch the annual Naval Air Station Jacksonville Air Show this weekend, and most are there to see the Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy's flight demonstration team, perform amazing maneuvers high in the skies.

The show runs Saturday and Sunday. Many attending on Saturday also attended the Georgia Florida college football game.

"I think it’s phenomenal that I get to do all this stuff in one day," Georgia fan Brian Lindsey said.

"Today was about having the kids experience this. I was a part of the Air Force. The kids never experienced it, but I will let them have their fun this morning, and then they will let Dad watch the game tonight," Christopher Graves said.

The Blue Angels also did a flyover before the Georgia-Florida game.

If you missed the air show Saturday, you can catch it on Sunday. Gates will open at 9 a.m. The Blue Angels will take to the skies at 3 p.m.

You are encouraged to bring ear protection, lawn chairs and blankets to the show. Cameras are allowed; however, camera bags larger than 8 inches by 10 inches will not be permitted.

Here's a list of the prohibited actions, belongings and items:

Non-service-animals, pets

Pop-up tents

Coolers

Roller skates

Skateboards

Bikes

Personal golf carts

Lawn chair bags

Smoking

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.