NAS Jacksonville to hold active shooter drill Thursday

NAS JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Navy officials want the public not to worry Thursday if they see increased activity or hear gunfire sounds around Naval Air Station Jacksonville.

The station's security forces will be doing an active shooter drill as part of their annual training.

The drill will focus on the Youth Activities Center but no children will be in the center during the drill, officials said.

Portions of Mustin Road south near the center will be closed from 9:15 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Temporary gate closures, sounds of simulated gunfire and an increased presence of emergency vehicles will all be part of the exercise.

The Family Fitness Center behind the YAC will be closed during the drill.

The exercises are not in response to any specific threat but are regularly scheduled exercises.

They consist of field-training exercise events on and off Navy installations across the country. Each is designed to assess and test different regional ATFP forces preparedness, response, and operational acumen.

Exercise coordinators have taken measures to minimize disruptions to normal base operations, but there may be times when the exercise will cause increased traffic around bases or delays in base access.

Vehicle drivers and passengers seeking base access should carry proper identification with them at all times, officials reminded.

Alternate suggested routes to go southbound on Mustin are Child Street to Braun Avenue to Hurricane Drive and northbound should use Hurricane Drive/Braun Avenue. to Child Street.

