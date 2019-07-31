Navy's newest guided missile destroyer arrives at Mayport

MAYPORT, Fla. - The Navy’s newest Arleigh-Burke-class destroyer, the USS Paul Ignatius, arrived Wednesday at its new home: Naval Station Mayport.

Ignatius, who was secretary of the Navy during President Lyndon Johnson’s administration, attended the commissioning ceremony Saturday in Fort Lauderdale. He served in the Navy as a lieutenant during World War II and marveled over the technological advances of today’s destroyers compared the ships in the Navy when he served more than 70 years ago.

“This is not like the old days where you sat around chipping paint,” Ignatius said.

The USS Paul Ignatius features the Aegis Baseline 9 combat system that allows the ship to patrol for ballistic missile threats while also combating traditional air and cruise missile threats.

