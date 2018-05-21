Report: Florida best state to retire for veterans

A new report released today named Florida as the best state for military retirement.

The report, released by personal-finance website WalletHub, compared all fifty states and Washington, D.C. WalletHub based its analysis on 27 measures among three categories.

The three categories evaluated were: economic environment, quality of life and health care.

Florida ranked ninth, fifth and 13th in these categories, respectively.

The 27 measures evaluated included state tax on military pension, job opportunities for veterans, share of homeless veterans, number of VA facilities and quality of VA hospitals.

According to the report, some of Florida’s rankings on the 27 measures include:

• 11th – veterans per capita

• 6th – number of VA health facilities per number of veterans

• 12th – veteran job opportunities

• 6th – number of VA benefits-administration facilities per number of veterans

• 9th – tax-friendliness

Florida is home to 1.4 million veterans, about 9.4 percent of the population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2016 American Community Survey.

Florida led the overall rankings with 61.55 points out of a possible 100, followed by Virginia with 60.18, New Hampshire with 59.87, Alabama with 58.86 and South Carolina with 58.84 to round out the top five.

Georgia ranked 22nd on the report with a score of 52.37 points. It ranked 13th for economic environment, 20th for quality of life and 38th for health care.

WalletHub used data from over 10 sources for the report, including the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.