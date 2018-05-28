St. Johns County pays tribute to military with MIA/POW flag over government office

ST. JOHNS COUNTY - St Johns County commissioners and the community are paying tribute and honoring those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

As the nation pauses to salute those who died serving our country on Memorial Day, the POW/MIA flag now flies high outside two St. Johns County government offices.

The flag will be a permanent reminder of the sacrifices made by those who served in our armed services.

It flies outside the County Administration office and the Health and Human Services building, alongside our country, state, and county flag—honoring and remembering prisoners of war and those still missing in action.

The county’s Veterans Council Chairman, William Dudley, says support from the county and all the commissioners to raise the flags have been outstanding.

“We are very pleased and honored also that St. Johns County has agreed to fly that POW MIA flag seven days a week, 365 days a year,” said William Dudley, chairman of the Veterans Council for St. Johns County.

The county also took on a new title in May as a Purple Heart County. The official proclamation has a special spot on the wall in the veteran’s service office.

For one St Johns County Purple Heart recipient and senior veteran’s service officer, seeing these different signs of support every day is an honor, said Joseph McDermott.

“It means a lot to me. Working this community, working with the veterans in this county- (I) couldn't’t ask for better,” said McDermott.

The Veterans Council says the county honored 44 local Purple Heart recipients in early May.

Since then, they’ve learned of three more vets who will be recognized with a certificate and Purple Heart pin later this week.

