Thousands lay wreaths on graves at Jacksonville National Cemetery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Thousands came out to the Jacksonville National Cemetery for Wreaths across America on Saturday. It’s a way to remember and honor veterans by laying remembrance wreaths on the graves of fallen heroes.

More than 10,000 wreaths were laid on the graves of veterans across America to remember the fallen and honor those who served.

The Boys Scouts of America were just one group that came out to the Jacksonville National Cemetery to lay wreaths.

"I’m here basically, to support all the people who’ve come here to lay wreaths on all the graves of people who died in the service or retired service members," said Boy Scout Ryan Hopkins.

Hopkins has been attending the ceremony for the past six years and said he has a special reason to come.

"My grandpa passed away a few months before I was born so I come to remember him," Hopkins said.

It was an emotional day for the more than 2,000 people who came to the ceremony on Saturday.

"It’s a real heart-felt situation out here. When you come out and see all the wreaths and the support that we’re getting," Carelton Turner, Disabled American Veterans, said.

Veterans were thanked for their service with a moment of silence, a prayer and a flyover.

"The camaraderie, it doesn’t matter what service as long as you served, so its kind of a nice tradition," Turner said.

Wreaths across America is in its 10th year. Organizers said it’s not only to remember the veterans, but their families as well.

