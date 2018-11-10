United States Marine Corps celebrates 243 birthday on Saturday

Washington, D.C. - The U.S. Marine Corps is celebrating its 243rd birthday Saturday. We salute those who have served on this special day. Thank you for your service now and in years past.
For 243 years, our #USArmy Soldiers have fought alongside our U.S. Marine Corps' brothers and sisters. Today, we celebrate and honor the @USMC birthday, service, and commitment to our nation. #marinecorps #birthdays pic.twitter.com/Z1CcETaIoC — U.S. Army (@USArmy) November 10, 2018
Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.