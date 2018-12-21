USS Adams will be scrapped, not donated to Jacksonville, group says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The U.S. Navy will be scrapping the USS Charles F. Adams instead of donating it to the Jacksonville Historic Naval Ship Association (JHNSA), according to the Jax Daily Record.

There were plans to turn the retired U.S warship into a naval museum and dock it on the St. Johns River.

PRIOR STORY: Gaining steam: Leaders show support for USS Adams Museum

After speaking to the president of the JHNSA, he told the Jax Daily Record after years of negotiations with Naval officials, "it became clear they didn't want to release the ship."

The Adams, the nation's first guided missile destroyer, was commissioned in 1960 and spent 1969 to 1990 ported at Naval Station Mayport.

Plans to bring the USS Adams to Jacksonville were in the works for years.

