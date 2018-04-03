USS Little Rock heads home to Mayport

MAYPORT, Fla. - A little over six months after it was delivered by ship builders to the U.S. Navy, the USS Little Rock is on its way to Naval Station Mayport.

The Little Rock had been trapped on the St. Lawrence River for three months because of icy conditions, according to a report from USNI News.

It headed toward the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday and will be in Mayport by the end of the month, USNI reports.

Lockheed Martin and Fincantieri Marinette Marine delivered the ship that was later commissioned as the USS Little Rock to the Navy in September.

The Littoral Combat Ship 9 vessel is the fifth Freedom-variant LCS built by Lockheed Martin and Fincantieri Marinette Marine.

The LCS 9 is the second U.S. Navy ship to bear the name of Arkansas’ largest city.

The USS Little Rock will join USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) and USS Detroit (LCS 7) as Mayport combat vessels.

